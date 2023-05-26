NFVCB collaborates with MOPPAN, holds stakeholders’ meeting

The North West Liaison Office alongside Kaduna Centre of National Film and Video Censors Board(NFVCB)in collaboration with MOPPAN had a stakeholders’ engagement (on Wednesday) 25/05/2023.

In her welcome address, Mrs Julia Nbona stressed the need for stakeholders to employ self censorship thereby ensuring that film makers show greater responsibility in media content.

The Guest Speaker, Alh Abdullahi Maikano (former National Chairman MOPPAN) in his paper titled: “Content Drives Distribution” stressed that , a good script requires a lot of attention and time and only a good script can sell.

The Centre Head of Kaduna,Mrs Blessing Akwash also presented a paper titled: “The role of NFVCB in moderating contents of film production”. She took time to explain the criteria for Censorship, issues in Classification as well as the Board Classification Symbols.

Opportunity to address the Stakeholders on copyright issues was also given to the Director NCC, Kaduna, Mrs Susan Bashoran.

In attendance were BOTs of MOPPAN, Excos and members of various Association & Guilds, Professors, Drs from different institutions.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of Certificates to various participants.

The event came to an end with a vote of thanks by the MOPPAN Kaduna Chapter President Hon Jubril Goma.

Guest post by Blessing Akwash(Mrs)