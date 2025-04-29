NFIU Frowns at Rising Tide of Fraudulent Wire Transfer Petitions

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has raised alarm over an upsurge in fraudulent petitions relating to the tracing and recovery of non-existent international wire transfers, describing the trend as a sophisticated attempt to exploit the nation’s financial system and public trust.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has raised alarm over an upsurge in fraudulent petitions relating to the tracing and recovery of non-existent international wire transfers, describing the trend as a sophisticated attempt to exploit the nation’s financial system and public trust.

In a strongly worded advisory, the NFIU disclosed that it has received an alarming number of petitions from individuals, entities, and law firms seeking assistance to recover alleged funds supposedly wired from foreign banks into Nigerian bank accounts. However, thorough investigations have revealed that these petitions are often supported by forged documents, contradictory financial statements, and non-verifiable claims.

“These petitions are increasingly becoming elaborate scams orchestrated to defraud unsuspecting individuals, institutions, and government agencies,” the advisory stated.

The Unit expressed concern that many of these petitions are being filed by law firms on behalf of clients without proper due diligence. Typically, the scheme involves a newly incorporated or obscure entity presenting fake SWIFT messages, bogus Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), and counterfeit bank letters, claiming that large foreign remittances have been withheld or are stuck in the “bank’s server.”

In one documented case, a legal firm petitioned on behalf of a Nigerian company, claiming the release of over €7.8 million for a community project allegedly transferred from a European bank. Despite presenting various supporting documents, including a transfer slip and a release order, NFIU investigations found no evidence that such a transaction occurred.

Another extreme example cited involved a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) claiming to have received €30 billion for real estate investment from an overseas partner. Again, all documents were found to be falsified, and no such transaction was traced.

The NFIU warned that these false claims are not just financial frauds but pose serious reputational risks to Nigeria’s banking system, which could result in public distrust and declining investor confidence. “The mere acknowledgment of a letter from a bank or government agency is often manipulated by fraudsters to give credibility to their claims and lure unsuspecting victims into making financial commitments,” the advisory noted.

The fraudulent schemes often target well-meaning individuals and organizations by promising them a share of the fictitious funds in exchange for helping to ‘facilitate’ their release. The fraudsters also go as far as approaching the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reinforce the illusion of legitimacy.

In response, the NFIU has announced it will now initiate intelligence reports on any individual or organization connected to such petitions, with a view to forwarding them for criminal investigation and possible prosecution.

Financial institutions have been urged to conduct Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) upon receipt of any notification involving large foreign inflows, especially those backed by suspicious documentation. Where forgery is suspected, banks are advised to respond promptly in writing and file Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the NFIU.

The Unit also issued a stark warning to the general public: “Do not fall victim to schemes that offer unrealistic financial returns tied to unverifiable foreign transfers. If approached with such offers, report immediately to the appropriate authorities.”

In its final note, the NFIU stressed the need for collaboration among stakeholders in identifying and stemming these fraudulent trends before they erode confidence in Nigeria’s financial and legal systems.