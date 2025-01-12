NFF to unveil Chelle as Super Eagles’ Head Coach on Monday

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will on Monday in Abuja present to the public the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Éric Chelle.

By Victor Okoye

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will on Monday in Abuja present to the public the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Éric Chelle.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications on Sunday said the event has been scheduled for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja by 11 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chelle’s appointment was confirmed on Tuesday by the NFF Executive Committee, following a recommendation by the football ruling body’s Technical and Development Committee.

The 47-year-old will mount one of the hottest seats in world football, but President of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, was quoted on Sunday as saying that the Coach had all it takes to succeed.

“The Franco-Malian embodies the fresh energy, new thinking and positive attitude with which the Federation desire the Super Eagles to confront their remaining six matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

“We appreciate the fact that Nigerians are very passionate about the game of football, and that is the reason for the different tones of reactions following the appointment of Coach Chelle.

“However, the NFF hereby appeals to Nigerians to come together and support him, as we believe he has the qualities to achieve success with the Super Eagles.

“The NFF will give him all the support that he needs to succeed in the job,” Gusau said.

NAN reports that at Monday’s unveiling, the NFF will also disclose the names of Coach Chelle’s assistants, with the crew to shepherd the Super Eagles B at next month’s African Nations Championship in East Africa.

This is before focusing squarely on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, beginning with the matches against Rwanda (away) and Zimbabwe (home) in March.

Chelle, who took Mali’s Aiglons within breathing distance of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, left his job at top Algerian side MC Oran – 1989 African Champions’ Cup finalists – to team up with the Super Eagles.(NAN)