NFF shouldn’t have made details of Rohr’s contract public, Akanni says

Wahidi Akanni, a former Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, on Monday in Lagos said the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been unfair to Gernot Rohr, the Super Eagles’ Head Coach.

Akanni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the public disclosure of terms and conditions of possible renewal of Rohr’s contract by the NFF was unnecessary.

NAN reports that NFF President Amaju Pinnick had recently said Rohr would be handed a new contract to sign if he agreed to the terms.

Akanni, an ex-international, however told NAN that making Rohr’s contract public as Pinnick did would only mean that the two parties had not been communicating effectively.

“I think, with the back and forth media correspondences between NFF and Rohr, it is obvious that both are not talking.

“A contract between an employee and his employer should not be in the public for that matter. Changing of terms in an employee contract also should not be a problem if it’s acceptable by the employee.

“But, while we hope this will be resolved quickly and amicably, one must acknowledge that NFF has no right to make the contract public because this will bring in a lot of negative sentiments against the coach,” he said.

NAN reports that Rohr has been spending most of his time in the French city of Bordeaux and only comes to Nigeria when he has an assignment.

The Franco-German has been severally criticised for not looking the way of players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

He had always insisted that Nigeria’s best players are those who play in many of the league competitions in Europe.(NAN)