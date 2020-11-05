NFF seeks Kwara govt’s assistance to camp Eaglets in Ilorin ahead of WAFU tournament

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has asked the Kwara Government to assist it in camping in Ilorin the Golden Eaglets in preparation for the WAFU Under-17 Male Regional Tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NFF made the request through a letter signed by its General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi.

The letter addressed to the Kwara governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is asking him to consider and approve the camping of the national under-17 male football team in Ilorin for 30 days.

NAN reports that the camping is expected to be ahead of the competition scheduled for Dec. 5 to Dec. 20 in Benin Republic.

The NFF is requesting the Kwara government to support in camping the team of 50 players and 12 officials.

The Golden Eaglets are expected to depart for Benin Republic from Ilorin for the competition, after the squad would have been pruned down.

The Eaglets, champions of Africa in 2001 and 2007 and five-times world champions, will contend with the Black Starlets of Ghana and the Baby Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, in Group B.

Group A of the tournament has hosts Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Togo.

Winners of the tournament will represent the zone at the 2021 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations which will take place in Morocco in March.

NAN reports that NFF had recently named Fatai Amoo as the team’s Head Coach, with Ahmed Lawal Dankoli and Nnamdi Onuigbo as assistant coaches.

Hassan Abdallah (Assistant Coach/Scout) and Danlami Kwasau (Goalkeepers Coach) are the other members of the team’s technical crew.(NAN)