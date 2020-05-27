NFF retains Rohr as Super Eagles Coach

Share the news













The Nigeria Football Federal, NFF, has reached an agreement with Gernot Rohr, to continue as the coach of the Super Eagles.

Amaju Pinnick, the Federation’s president who disclosed this on his twitter handle @PinnickAmaju on Wednesday, tweeted that NFF had reached a contractual agreement with Rohr.

“I’m happy to announce that the NFF and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles.

“We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here,” he tweeted.

Pinnick added that, “We can now qualify on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Nations Cup.

“These are sacrosanct and Coach Rohr is aware of these conditions.”

Recall that Rohr took over from Sunday Oliseh in August 2016.

