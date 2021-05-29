NFF president commends Oyo Gov’t over remodeled stadium

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, on Friday commended the Oyo State Government for remodelling the Lekan Salami stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Pinnick gave the commendation during a courtesy Gov. Seyi Makinde at the governor’s office, Agodi, Ibadan, at the instance of the governor and see his government was at the stadium.

The NFF boss said he was bewildered by the quality of work, saying that the at the stadium was beyond words could explain.

He noted that any investment in sporting infrastructure as was done by the state government would surely make the state a destination for sporting activities and boost socio-economic activities.

Pinnick said he was impressed with he saw at the stadium, asserting that the stadium is 100 per cent back and ready for sporting activities, assuring the governor that given the facilities at the stadium, it merited get all the necessary accreditations.“Now, the next thing is get the necessary accreditation  and endorsements from CAF

FIFA, which we are going work on once they lay the tracks and other finishing touches.

“I want Oyo State to part of the FIFA Connect Programme; the programme means where you identify players you connect them to a FIFA programme.” he stated.

In his response, Makinde  promised that the state would key into the FIFA Connect Programme in order to discover upcoming football talents in the state.

He maintained that his administration was ready to work with the NFF to football in the state, while restating his administration’s determination to get a slice of the $600 available in the sports sector, through massive investments in sports development. (NAN)

