NFF orders election into Bauchi FA board

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has directed Bauchi Football Association (FA) to conduct credible election on or before June 14.

This is contained in a letter sent to the FA Secretary in Bauchi State and signed by Mr Ali Abubakar, Head, Special Duties at the NFF.

It noted that the tenure of the incumbent Bauchi State Football Association Executive Board expires June 14.

It mandated the Bauchi FA executive board to maintain the status quo before its present impasse and directed it to chart a roadmap to conduct the election on or before June 14.

The letter recalled that four board members passed a vote of no confidence on the FA chairman, Mr Patrick Pascal.

It noted that the vote of no confidence by the four members was not in line with the provisions of FA statutes and those of the NFF and was, therefore, null and void and of no effect.

The NFF noted also that elections conducted into the 20 local football councils followed due process. (NAN)