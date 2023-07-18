NFF: NFF inaugurates league boards

By Aderonke Ojo

Ibrahim Gusau, the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday inaugurated three leagues board to the federation.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the inauguration was held at the NFF secretariat at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

Speaking at the inauguration, Gusua called on all the newly inaugurated leagues board to leave no stone unturned to ensure the growth and development of the Nigerian league.

According to him, a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara has been appointed as Chairman of the Nation-Wide League One, (NLO) which has been reconstituted along with the boards of the Nigeria National League (NNL) and the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

“Agara will have Adeoye Adepeju as his vice chairman, Hassan Garo will be the chief executive officer while others are Sabo Duste, Ogheneochuko Ambakedermo, Tunji Onatola, Bucknor Akinlade and Danladi Ibrahim.

“George Aluo is the new chairman of the Nigeria National league,( NNL) with Khamisu Mailantarki as vice chairman, Emmanuel Attah as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and other to serves as members include’ Yakubu Sarma, Sani Mohammed, Dr Donald Ikpe, Joseph Ebowusim and Dotun Sanusi.

“Renowned marketing expert, Nkechi Obi will head the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), with Hussaina Suleman as vice chairman, Rukayat Alaya, former FIFA referee, Hadiza Musa, Ayodele Thomas, Henrietta Ehiobor and Danny Nazzal will be members,” he said.

NAN reports that a total of 23 board members from three league federation NNL, NLO and NWFL were inducted. (www.nannews.ng)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

