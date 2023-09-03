NFF finally extends Peseiro contract, invites 23 players for Sao Tome clash

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has extended the contract of Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles Head coach.

NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the NFF and the Portuguese coach reached an agreement for him to continue as the gaffer of the Super Eagles ahead of the 34th AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

“As stipulated in the original contract, drawn in May 2022, the Portuguese has been handed the mandate to lead the Super Eagles to, in the minimum, the semi finals of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations finals taking place in Cote d’Ivoire in a few months,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Peseiro had steered the Super Eagles through the qualifiers and to an AFCON ticket with a match to spare.

Olajire explained that Peseiro had agreed a pay cut on his earlier terms, with the new agreement also putting him in charge of the Super Eagles B (home-based), who contest in the biennial African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles’ coach has invited 23 players for the clash against Sao Tome and Principe in the final match of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers slated for Uyo on Sept.10.

The list include on-field captain William Ekong, defender Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajayi, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka.

The forwards are Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi, among others.

Peseiro called three goalkeepers (including home-based Olorunleke Ojo), eight defenders, four midfielders and eight forwards for the game.

Nigeria, on 12 points from their previous five matches, are already guaranteed a place in the finals, but must earn at least a point to be sure of topping the group ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau.

Guinea Bissau are on 10 points and play at home to Sierra Leone in Bissau.

Peseiro has called for the first time, Belgium-based centre-back Jordan Torunarigha and forwards Victor Boniface and Gift Orban.

There are also recalls for Portugal-based left back Bruno Onyemaechi and defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Full list of invited players

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent, Belgium); William Ekong (PAOK FC, Greece); Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England).

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Gift Orban (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Boniface (Bayern Leverkusen, Germany)

(NAN)

