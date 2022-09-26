NFF Elections: Marcello appeals for waiver, statutes amendment

By Victor Okoye

An aspirant, Anyanwu Marcello has appealed to the Electoral Committee to reconsider his disqualification and grant him waiver to contest for the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Marcello was amongst other three aspirants disqualified by the Committee from contesting for President in the upcoming NFF Elective Congress on Sept. 30 in Benin.

He appealed to the committee to rescind their decision to disqualifying him from the election, that although he was not officially communicated as to why he was disqualified.

The Head scout of Gulf United Football Club, Dubai said, in his opinion, the grounds for his disqualification were technical and not his capacity.

“I was shocked and disappointed when some concerned Nigerians called to tell me that I had been disqualified from the election.

“Up till today, the screening committee is yet to communicate me either by mail, sms or phone call as detailed in the forms I submitted.

“Why did they not get across to me personally? I am appealing to the Electoral Committee to rescind their decision to disqualify me.

“I bought my form, provided all the necessary documents required by law. My disqualification was on technical ground which can be waived,” he said

The former Arsenal Football Academy Coach also called for the amendment of the NFF Statutes to give more stakeholders opportunity to be part of the electoral process.

He said that some sections of the electoral guidelines were rigid and should be amended.

“For instance, Section 4.3 mandates aspirants for the post of president to be to be nominated by his or her state Football Association, FA Chairman along with three other chairman from three geopolitical zones.

“The Section states: ‘in case of the president, he (the aspirant) must have been nominated by his state FA of origin and endorsed by three (3) other FA chairmen from (3) different geopolitical zones upon the purchase of the nomination form’

“Section 4.4 adds that ‘ Nothing in these Guidelines shall be construed as preluding any state FA or other member (s) of NFF from endorsing more than one candidate provided that the endorsement does not relate to the same position,” he said.

The former MFM Coach noted that there were two sides to the provision, adding that with the current situation, there would not be two presidential candidates from a particular state.

He, therefore, argued that the endorsement and nomination should not be solely by state FA chairmen.

Marcello advised that it should be by any congress member; three out of five statutory bodies that make up the NFF Congress.

“The state FA of NFF members are allowed to endorse more than one candidate, however number 1 above is possible provided both candidates are not for the same position.

“For instance they cannot endorse Mr A and Mr B at the same time if they are both presidential candidates.

“Also, they are free to endorse Mr A and Mr B if they’re vying for different positions, eg Mr A for president and Mr B for vice president, this allowed.

“So in summary FA and NFF members are not allowed to endorse candidates for same position. Also they can endorse more than one if it`s for different positions,” he said.

NAN reports that the proposed Sept. 30 NFF Elections may not hold, following a Federal High Court Abuja order directing that it be put on hold pending the hearing of a case before it.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling on an ex-parte motion moved by counsel for the claimants, Celsus Ukpong, ordered the minister, Pinnick or any person, acting on their instruction, to maintain a status quo.

This he said was pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

