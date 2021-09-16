NFF dedicates Nigeria’s Cape Verde win to Air Peace

President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Pinnick, has dedicated the Super Eagles’ Cape Verde victory in the ongoing Qatar World Cup qualifiers to Air Peace, the team’s official carrier.

The NFF helmsman made the statement at an event tagged, ‘Dinner with the Best of Corporate Nigeria,’ held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Pinnick emphasised that the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema’s remarkable speech of patriotism inspired the Eagles and boosted their morale for the amazing outing in Cape Verde.

Expressing gratitude to the airline and its founder for throwing its weight behind the national team, Pinnick dedicated the win in Cape Verde to Air Peace.

”The NFF is glad to have entered a football partnership with the airline,” Pinnick added.

Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele described Onyema as a “true Nigerian nationalist” and lauded him for his strategic corporate social responsibility interventions.

He cited Air Peace’s airlift of COVID-19 medical supplies from China during the lockdown in 2020 and the deployment of the brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft to fly the Eagles to and from Cape Verde.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Onyema stressed the need for more corporate organisations to support Nigerian teams, as sports is an effective unifying medium and should be encouraged.

Onyema urged the Super Eagles to keep uniting Nigerians with their pitch endeavors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Sept. 1, Air Peace sealed a four-year 300 million naira sponsorship deal with the NFF.(NAN)

