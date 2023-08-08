NFF constitutes standing, ad-hoc committees

By Victor Okoye

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has constituted its standing and ad-hoc committees.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at the NFF, on Tuesday, said a total of 17 standing committees and three ad-hoc committees were constituted by the NFF.

It added that the judicial committees had been constituted earlier.

The Finance Committee has Timothy Heman as chairman and Margaret Icheen as Vice Chairman, with A.C. Ladan, Ado Garba, Auwalu Musa, Greg Abang and Gandi Bodinga as members.

The Internal Audit Committee has Garba Mohammed as Chairman and Yahuza Maihaja as Vice Chairman, with Ifanawopo Sola, Haliru Samaila, Hashimu Yusuf and Amadu Malami as its members.

According to the statement, the Organising Committee has Felix Anyansi Agwu as Chairman and Gbenga Elegbeleye as Vice Chairman, with Emmanuel Ochiagha, Calistus Ebare, Geofrey Gaya Dilichukwu and Abba Muktar as members.

The Technical Committee is headed by Sharif Inuwa as Chairman and Felix Anyansi as Vice Chairman, while Aminu Balele Kurfi, Zanna Mala, Victor Ikpeba, Felix Awolabi and Yinka Olagbemiro are members.

Tony Ogwu is Chairman of the Legal Committee, assisted by Isaac Danladi as Vice Chairman, with members: Paul Edeh, Abayomi Omoyinmi and Labaran Gusau.

The Women’s Football Committee has as Chairperson Aisha Falode and Nkechi Obi, Vice Chairperson, with members: Thelma Agara, Hauwa Lawan, Margaret Aku, Sabina Amemonophena and Harry Awurumbe.

The Youth Football Committee is headed by Ganiyu Majekodunmi as Chairman and Silas Agara, Vice Chairman, while Victor Apago, Dele Ologun, Aku Oladimeji, Bala Chamo and Moses Cleopas are members.

Futsal/Beach Soccer Committee has Nse Essien as Chairman and Ahmed Yusuf, Vice Chairman, with members as: Aminu Mohammed Inuwa, Fuad Oki, Richard Jideaka and Yabagi A Baba.

Olajire said the Medical Committee is headed by Abdulkadir Muazu as Chairman/Director Sports Medicine, while Vice Chairman is Rotimi Ogungbe and Sa’adu Isah, Peter Singabele and Suleman Ohida are members.

The Players Status Committee has Otumba Dele Ajayi as Chairman, Timothy Heman, Vice Chairman and Patrick Pascal, Chikuelu Ileonsi, Audu Sabo, Austin Popo and Jude Anyadufu as members.

He said the Committee for Ethics and Fair Play has Mainasara Illo as Chairman, Fanny Amu, Vice Chairman, and Tijjani Yusuf, Maccido Garba, Bello Jibo, Ibrahim Danbatta and Harrison Ocular as members.

The Media Committee is headed by Aisha Falode, assisted by George Aluo as Vice Chairman and Gabriel Aborowa, Lirwanu Garu, Godwin Enakhena, Shu’aibu Mungadi and Frank Ilaboya as members.

Football Committee has Felix Anyansi-Agwu as Chairman, Babagana Kalli as Vice Chairman, overseeing NPFL, NNL, NLO and NWL.

Technical Dept/Strategic Studies Committee has as its Chairman Ahmed Yusuf, Ganiyu Majekodunmi, Vice Chairman and members as: Ahmed Magaji, Christopher Green, Obinna Ogba, Akegun Seriki and Mohammed Rabiu.

Sharif Inuwa is Chairman of Marketing, Sponsorship Committee with Nse Essien as Vice Chairman and Edafe Eseoghene, Bature Musa, Chief Olapade, Chika Ikenga and Emeka Iyama members.

The Protocol and Ceremonial Committee has Margaret Icheen as Chairperson, Ganiyu Majekodunmi, Vice Chairman and Bakura Abubakar, Obioma Onyeghala, Habibu Fagge, Usman Pate and Mojeed Adegbindi as its members.

The statement said the Security Committee is headed by Babagana Kalli and assisted by Nse Essien, with members as Emma Nunu, Adebayo Adeyinka, Datti Yusuf, Wilson Inalegwu and Stanley Eze.

The statement said ad-hoc committees were also constituted with Technical Study Group Committee having Ladan Bosso as Chairman

and James Adesina, Vice Chairman, and members: Manu Garba, Ibrahim Gwadabe, Tijjani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju, Edema Fuludu, Abdul Sule

and Hamisu Mohammed.

Facilities Committee is headed by Dele Ajayi as Chairman, Babagana Kalli, Vice Chairman (Chairman Nasarawa FA) and Oluwole Oloworemo

Garba Musa Zuru, Amanze Uchegbulam, Tony Rafua, Joe Amend, Eddy Ukim, Joseph Joshua, Dotun Cocker and Amah Mbah.

The statement said Establishment Committee is headed by Ahmed Fresh as Chairman, Timothy Heman, Vice Chairman, and Abdulganiyu Majekodunmi, Babagana Kalli and Margaret Icheen and members. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

