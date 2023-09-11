NFF approves change of name for Nigeria’s topflight league

By Victor Okoye

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the change of name for the country’s topflight football league.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision to change the name was ratified at the 79th NFF Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Sunday.

According communique released after the AGA, the NFF approved the change of name of the country’s topflight league from Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL) to the Nigeria Premier Football League.(NPL)

It said the approval to change the name was one amongst other decisions taken at the congress.

It will be recalled that the NFF had earlier informed the NPL board that only the NFF Congress had the power to change the name, when the newly inaugurated NPL board launched a new logo and new name for the league.

It said the NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau thanked the Congress for the confidence reposed in him and the Executive Committee members during the last elections.

He also praised the Federal Government of Nigeria, in particular President Bola Tinubu, for his tremendous support and understanding of the demands of the game of football.

It said he also thanked him for his approval of a special fund for the Super Falcons’ campaign in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

He prayed for greater support for the NFF, the National Teams and Nigeria Football in general.

Nigeria’s FIFA council member and Member of the CAF Executive Committee, Amaju Pinnick, urged all members of the NFF General Assembly to support the President, Gusau, in his quest to move Nigeria football forward.

The Congress pledged full support to the Support Eagles in its quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup USA/Mexico/Canada 2026.(NAN)

