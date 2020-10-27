NFF appoints Media Officers for Super Eagles, Super Falcons teams

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Media Officers for the nation’s men’s and women’s senior national football teams.

A statement by NFF’s Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire, and made available to the the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, named the Media Officers as Babafemi Raji, for the Super Eagles, and Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu, for the Super Falcons.