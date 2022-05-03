NFC pledges to partner with IDPs on creativity

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) says it will partner with some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who have potential for creativity to uplift the creative industry and boost the nation’s economy.



The Managing Director of NFC, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, said this on Tuesday when the corporation in partnership with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration paid a Salah Outreach Visit to IDPs camps in Abuja.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was part of the activities of the 2022 Zuma Film Festival to reach out to IDPs camps at Durumi and Apo Malasian Garden in Abuja.



Maduekwe said due to the fact that the film festival coincided with Eid-el-fitr Salah celebration, they visited the victims of insurgency to celebrate Salah with them.



According to him, the film festival is about creativity, it is about uplifting creative industry and creative economy.



“We, therefore, felt that today being Salah, we should visit part of the society that may not find it possible to join us in celebrating the film festival in the city centre of Abuja.



“We felt that we should come to them so that we will bring the message of hope to them.



“Even though their situation today is disadvantage, we know that they have the potential for creativity in them.



“The opportunities given to them can unlock even though they are facing challenges of the society and difficulties of the moment,” NFC chief said.



He said that the corporation would partner with the Coordinator and Spokesman of Abuja IDPs camps, Mr Idris Ibrahim-Alilu, to share their experiences.



According to him, these experiences can be converted into storyline and million of Naira can be raised from it.



Responding, Ibrahim-Alilu, who was former member of staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA),

expressed happiness over the opportunity given to him.



He said the partnership would make Nigerans have better understanding of what the victims of insurgency were passing through up till this moment.



NAN reports that the corporation in partnership with the FCT Administration presented food items to IDPs. (NAN)

