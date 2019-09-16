Next level: Live above board, Rep tasks appointees

Rep. Abdulmumini Ari (APC- Nasarawa/Toto) has urged his 18 appointed aides to live above board while discharging their duties in order to take the constituency and Nigeria to the next level of development.

Ari gave the task while inaugurating his constituency office on Monday in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.



He explained that the constituency office would connect him with the electorate and support the development of the country.

The lawmaker assured his constituents of a robust, effective and quality representation that would improve on their standard of living.



“I decided to have this office because not every member of my constituency will have the opportunity of going to Abuja to see me.

“Anybody that has issues can approach the office and table such issue with the view of having them solved.



“It is in view of this that I like to announce the appointment of 18 persons that will serve as my Special Advisers and Assistants in various areas.

“I have appointed Salihu Ibrahim to serve as my Special Assistant on Legislative Matters; Mohammed Sani as Administrative Secretary; Labaran Sule as Special Assistant, Political and Chieftaincy Affairs; Iliyasu Aliyu as SA on Security; Awaje Mohammed as SA on Education; Adamu Joshua to serve as SA on Health Matters; and Murtala Abubakar and Hafsat Umar to serve as SA on Works and Women Affairs, respectively.



“Others are Ibrahim Mohammed to serve as SA on Entrepreneurship; Abubakar Danladi is SA on Social Development and Job Creation; Ibrahim Musa is SA on Agriculture; Hauwa Ahmed is the Constituency Accountant, among others,” he said.



Ari urged the appointed aides to discharge their duties without fear or and in the interest of developing the constituency and Nigeria at large.

He also pledged to initiate different policies and that would empower the youths and people of his constituency.



“By the special grace of God, I will represent you well and I will not disappoint you and Nigerians at large,” he said.

The lawmaker further called on the people of his constituency and the state at large to support President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed.



Alhaji Mohammed Sani, the Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council, lauded the legislator for inaugurating the constituency office.

He assured Ari of his peoples’ readiness to support him to succeed in the interest of development.



Alhaji Mohammed Okpoku, the member representing at the state legislature, also commended Ari’s initiative towards enhancing the welfare of his constituents, senior colleague to continue to lobby for employment of youths as well as to attract more development to the constituency in the interest of peace and development.

He further urged his constituents and other Nigerians to live in peace and be their brothers’ keepers for development to thrive. NAN)