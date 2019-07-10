Next level: APC leaders solicit prayers, support for Buhari

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Lafia Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Galadima, has called on party faithful and Nigerians to pray and support President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders to succeed.

Galadima made the call on Tuesday in Lafia at a meeting with party officials of the area, saying prayers and support were necessary to enable the president take the country to the next level.

He said that sustained prayers by the adherents of the two major religions in the state and Nigeria at large would assist the president and other leaders to move the country forward.

According to him, every leader needs the support of his people to succeed, hence the need for Nigerians to pray and support all leaders at all levels.

“The aim of this meeting is to discuss among ourselves on how to move the party in this area forward.

“I want to call on all of us to continue to support the party by working as a team and to support leaders to succeed so as to take the country to next level of development,” he said.

He added that the ruling APC in the country was committed to provide the much needed dividends of democracy to the rural dwellers.

The chairman also called on the people of the area and Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and live in peace with one another irrespective of their differences.

Also speaking, Mr Abdullahi Angibi (APC), member representing Lafia Central constituency at the state House of Assembly, urged the party faithful to be united in the interest of the party and the state at large.

Angibi, who was represented by Salle Asiri, an APC chieftain of the area, also called on the party supporters to continue to pray and support Buhari and other leaders to succeed.

The lawmaker assured the people of his constituency to deliver on his mandate in order to improve on their standard of living. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

