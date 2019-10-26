Next-level-agenda: Omo-Agege sues for unity

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has harped on the importance of a united All Progressives Congress (APC), both at the national and state levels, for the Buhari administration to achieve its Next Level Agenda of making life more meaningful to the generality of Nigerians.

Senator Omo-Agege made the disclosure on Friday when he hosted separate courtesy calls on him by the Buhari Support Organisation and the South South Chiefs and Elders Council in his office in Abuja.

The lawmaker who called on APC members across the country to forge a united front and fully support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed, said the President has done a lot to put the people of the South South geopolitical zone on the ship of state to participate in steering the affairs of counrty.

He called for the return to the region, oil companies which had earlier left on account of youth restiveness, assuring that the leaders of the region had put in a lot to stop the trend and guarantee all investments, including safety of workers and equipment.

“More that ever before, our party, the APC needs a united front, both at the national and state levels, to accord the administration of President Buhari the needed support to achieve the Next Level Agenda of uplifting the life of the generality of Nigerians through good governance.

“For the people of the South-South in particular, President Buhari has done a lot to return us to the ship of state and it behoves on us to offer him our full support as he carries out the mandate bestowed on him by Nigerians to achieve a better for all.

“Oil companies that had earlier left the South-South region on account of youth restiveness should return to the region as the the leaders of the region have done a lot to reverse the trend, even as we undertake to guarantee all such investments, including safety of workers and equipment so as to restore economic viability and create jobs for the teeming youths of the region,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the leader of BSO, AVM Terry Okorodudu (retired) said the group came to felicitate with Senator Omo-Agege on his election to the office of the Deputy President of senate and to explore ways of expediting the achievement of the Next Level Agenda of the prrsent administration.

Also, leader of the South South Chiefs and Elders Council, Chief Boma Anga said working through Senator Omo-Agege, the South South could achieve a lot of milestones.

The group presented an award of excellence to the senator for his qualitative representation of the South South region and pledged their unalloyed support to him.

