NEXT fire incident: Farouq sympathizes with shop owners

By Chimezie Godfrey

Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has expressed deep sympathy for loss of goods and property worth billions of Naira, fire incident which raised a popular shopping complex Next Cash and Carry in Abuja on Boxing Day.

also decried rising incidences of fire disasters in country and called for caution to avoid future occurrences.

Farouq expressed sympathy over loss of goods worth millions of and has since directed National Emergency Management Agency NEMA to help in rescue operations to salvage some of items on the day of the inferno.

“This is a sad occurrence happening on a day of celebration. It is most unfortunate for those who lost their goods and livelihood at this critical time.

“This is harmattan season and prone to a lot of sparks and fire disasters. We urge shop owners, traders and market dwellers to be more vigilant and endeavour to switch off all appliances before leaving their shops and market. Report any suspicious movements to security operatives.

fire in Next Cash and Carry is unfortunate and we pray that this does not happen again”.

Shopping complex which caught fire in night of Christmas Day was said to have caused by an electrical malfunction.

