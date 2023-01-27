Next batch of NYSC members to camp at Kaduna permanent site – El-Rufai

By Sani Idris

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Elrufa’i, has said that the next batch of NYSC members to be deployed to the state will camp at the state’s permanent orientation site.

Elrufa’i, represented by the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said this on Friday at the induction of 790 corps members deployed to the state for the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream ‘1’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the NYSC orientation course was suspended at the permanent site located at Sabon Gayan, Chikun LGA due to security challenges.

Presently the orientation course has been taking place at a temporary site inside Government College in Kurmin Mashi, in the metropolis.

Elrufa’i said that the permanent site was ready for use, noting that adequate security measures had been put in place as the perimeter fence would be raised higher soon .

He added that they would dig ditches near the fences of the site, to ensure tactical security measures in the camp.

“When the current corps members are done with the orientation course on 14th of February, the next to be deployed to the state will report at the newly constructed permanent camp,” he said.

Elrufa’i further noted that the orientation course was packaged to acquaint them with all they needed to know for a successful service year.

“It is also designed to inculcate in you the spirit of discipline, leadership and self-reliance skills expected of future great leaders,” he said.

He called on the corps members to dedicate themselves with renewed vigour, conviction and commitment to the progress and development of the nation.

“We urge you to strive hard to bring about positive advancement in your host communities and relate cordially with the residents,” he added.

He also urged them to pay special attention to all the programme contents and avoid running foul of the NYSC rules and regulations during the national service.

Elrufa’i restated the state government’s committment to continue supporting and encouraging corps members by fulfilling its statutory obligations to the scheme.

Earlier, Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mr. Agbor Obim, told the corps members that all camp programmes and activities were compulsory as they were meant to equip them for the assignment ahead.

“You would undergo leadership training, para-military drills and self-defence exercises.”

He added that the corps members would also undergo vocational and entrepreneurship training to enable them to become self-reliant and job creators, instead of job seekers at the end of their service.

Obim enjoined them to respect all camp officials and obey all rules, noting that indiscipline would not be tolerated.

He thanked the Kaduna state government, military and paramilitary organisations, and other critical stakeholders for their support to the scheme.(NAN)