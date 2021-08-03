NEXIM bank unveils D’banj as brand ambassador

The Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank on Tuesday unveiled Nigerian pop star, Dapo Oyebanjo, a.k.a D’banj as its brand ambassador.

This was made known by the bank through its official Instagram handle @neximbank.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NEXIM, Dr Abubakar Bello, the unveiling of D’banj as the the bank’s ambassador is to promote its new product.

“This is to further create awareness and sensitisation on the bank’s newly launched products; the Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF) and Small and Medium Enterprise Export Facility (SMEEF) ‘NEXIM bank secured partnership with D’banj as part of repositioning efforts,” he said.

Bello said the bank’s projects were aimed at empowering women and young people in the entrepreneurial sector.

The deal with D’banj followed several weeks of deliberations and advisory consultations with the ‘Koko Master’ in repositioning the values and visions of the bank in the wider society.

D’banj, who also took to social media to announce his partnership with the bank, described it as a welcomed development.

He said: “It is a Banga! Yours truly secures a partnership Deal with NEXIM BANK as a BRAND AMBASSADOR as we commence campaign for the bank’s newly launched products.

“Together, we can make a remarkable difference in the industrial lives of our women and young creative nationwide and beyond. Oooshhee!”

The veteran singer, songwriter and entertainer had shown uncommon dexterity and depth as a musician and a shrewd entrepreneur with a sense of corporate responsibility.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...