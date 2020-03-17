Newsdiary Online urges members of public to beware of scammers

The Management of Newsdiary Communications Limited, publishers of Newsdiary online, has alerted members of the public to the activities of somebody or people trying to scam its followers on WhatsApp.

One of such scammers sent a link to one of our ardent followers on whatApp urging him to click on a link for a nonexistent meeting. The follower called Newsdiary Online to verify if it was actually planning such a meeting online.

But it later dawned on him that the scammer was simply attempting to hack into his WhatsApp number.

An alert already sent to Newsdiaryonline followers on Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter reads: “SCAM ALERT‭:

Our attention has been drawn to the fact that somebody using this number: 0816 526 4927‬ or maybe another number has been contacting people through WhatsApp urging them to sign up to a link.He claimed to be from Newsdiaryonline. We do not know him. He is not our staff. We are not holding any Whatsapp/ online meeting. Do not send any code from Whatsapp to anybody.

Once again, the person is not from Newsdiaryonline.”

