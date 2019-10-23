Newsdiary Online reporter bags certificate in migration issues

A Newsdiary Online correspondent, Chimezie Godfrey was among 30 others certified as expert on migration reportage having undergone capacity building training for media agencies on migration reportage.

The training which was organized by Civil Society Network on Migration And Development (CSONETMADE). and International Organization for Migration (IOM) spanned two consecutive days, October 21 – 22, 2019 in Abuja.

Godfrey in his remarks expressed appreciation to the organizers and sponsors of the program and also his media organization for availing him the opportunity to be part of the training.

“Am grateful to the organizers and sponsors of this workshop for their patriotism and for giving me the opportunity to be part of this program.

“Am particularly grateful to my boss, the publisher of Newsdiary online for giving me the platform to be part of the program and other capacity building programmes.

“With the training I have received during the workshop, I can confidently report migration issues with precision and be able to contribute my quota to solving the challenges, and unravening the misconceptions about migration locally and internationally,” he said.

The Coordinator, Civil Society Network on Migration and Development, Emeka Chris Obiezu, said that the objective of the training was to broaden the knowledge of Nigerian media agencies on migration in framing migration reports to positively influence and impact migration policies and implementations.

He pointed out that the workshop will enable Nigerian media practitioners have a better understanding of migration trends, dynamics, and the correct use of migration terminologies in their reporting.

Obiezu disclosed that over the years the story of migration has been largely positive with migrants bringing new skills, energy, perspective and experiences to their new homes.

“Even with all its positive contributions migration has been associated with some diverse effects to countries which includes undue pressure on local jobs, social security and services among others.

“This has finally led to untold challenges and vulnerabilities experienced by many migrants in their host and transit countries, “he said.

He encouraged the participants in capacity building workshop, as media practionals to use the acquired knowledge to report migration issues effectively, adding that media is critical in shaping pubic perception of migration.