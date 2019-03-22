News Flash: Super Eagles struggle to beat Seychelles

Odion Ighalo scored a first half penalty kick, while Henry Onyekuru and Moses Simon score in the second half for the Super Eagles to beat Seychelles 3-1 in Asaba.

This ended the 2019 AFCON Qualifiers as Group E winners.

Boby Melaine had drawn the visitors level in the 41st minute.

More details later.

Group E Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Nigeria 6 4 1 1 14 6 +8 10

South Africa 5 2 3 0 9 1 +8 9

Libya 5 2 1 2 15 9 +6 7

Seychelles 6 – 1 5 3 25 -22 1

Fixture: Libya vs South Africa —- Sunday in Sfax, Tunisia

(NAN)