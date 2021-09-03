News Flash: Super Eagles beat Lone Star 2-0

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Lone Star of Liberia 2-0 on in Lagos, in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The goals came from England-based forward Kelechi Iheanacho in the 22nd and 44th minutes.

More details later.(NAN)

