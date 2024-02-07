Wednesday, February 7, 2024
News Flash: Super Eagles advance to 2023 AFCON final

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
Super Eagles qualify for final after beating South Africa’s Bafana Bafana 4-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes of play in the 2023 AFCON semi-finals in Bouake, Côte d’Ivoire.(NAN)

