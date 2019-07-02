News flash: EFCC re-arraigns Fayose before new judge

#TrackNigeria: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday re-arraigned embattled former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a Federal High Court in Lagos over N6.9 billion Money laundering and fraud.
Details soon…
#TrackNigeria: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday re-arraigned embattled former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a Federal High Court in Lagos over N6.9 billion Money laundering and fraud.
Details soon…
Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Be the first to comment