Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, ordered immediate release of deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who is currently being confined in Awe town, Nasarawa, after his banishment.

Justice Chikere, who gave the order in an ex-parte motion brought by the team of Sanusi’s lawyers, also granted the prayers for all the respondents to be served through substituted means, should it become impossible to personally effect the service.

Details later…