News Flash: Bandits abduct FGC Yauri students, kill policeman

June 17, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security



 The Police Command in Kebbi has the abduction of students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, on Thursday afternoon.Five teachers were also abducted while a policeman was during the attack.The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode, the incident in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN).“

The truth is that the attack took place and five teachers have been taken away, four male and female, but the number of students abducted known yet.“The attack took place around 12:pm, and during the crossfire between police and the bandits, students had been injured and police officer was also injured and another was .

These are the facts to you,” he said.The police commissioner said that the school principal who should details of the number of students abducted was still in shock.“The principal is not in the best state of mind as am speaking to you now, have trooped into the school searching for children.“So the principal cannot make proper head count call,” he added.(NAN)

