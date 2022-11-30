News Express improves loading speed

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Management of News Express Newspaper have announced that the technical issues slowing down the speed at which stories opened when clicked have been identified and resolved.

In a statement, its Publisher, Isaac Umuna, revealed that stories now open faster when clicked.

Umunna who apologized to ardent readers of the paper and the general public, thanked them for their patience and understanding while the problem lasted.

He said,”The Management of your favorite digital newspaper, News Express, is pleased to announce that the technical issues slowing down the speed at which stories opened when clicked have been identified and resolved. As a result, stories now open faster when clicked — either directly on our site or via WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding while the problem lasted and do sincerely apologize for the inconveniences experienced.”