Newly re-appointed TRCN boss pledges to deepen professionalism

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Prof. Segun Ajiboye for another five years as Chief Executive/Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

A statement by Mr Oludayo Tade, Media aide to the TRCN boss, on Wednesday, in Ibadan said that Ajiboye received his re-appointment letter through the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sunday Echono.

According to the aide, Ajiboye on assumption of duty thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him for another five years.

Ajiboye said that his reappointment was as a result of hard work and promised to put in more dedication and commitment to reposition the teaching profession to meet the global standard.

“The President has thrown another challenge at me to translate the vision to action.

“Together with my team in TRCN, we shall deliver in the next five years; teachers’ welfare and technology in the teaching profession will be pursued.

“We shall deepen professionalism in the teaching Profession to ensure that the Nigerian teaching profession continues to rank among the best in the world,” Ajiboye said.

The TRCN boss stated that he would pursue in the next five years improvement in the welfare of Teachers in Nigeria and deepen the deployment of technology in teaching.

Ajiboye appreciated the staff of TRCN for a successful first term and called for more support to be able to achieve the lofty goals of the Council. (NAN)

