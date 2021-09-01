Newly re-appointed TRCN boss pledges to deepen professionalism

September 1, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Buhari signing PIB into law
Buhari signing PIB into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Prof. Segun Ajiboye another five years as Chief /Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

A statement by Mr Oludayo Tade, Media aide to the TRCN boss, on Wednesday, in Ibadan said that Ajiboye received his re- letter through the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sunday Echono.

According to the aide, Ajiboye on assumption of duty thanked the President the confidence reposed in him another five years.

Ajiboye said that his reappointment was as a result of hard work and promised to put in more dedication and commitment to reposition the teaching profession to meet the global standard.

“The President has thrown another challenge at me to translate the to action. 

“Together with my in TRCN, we shall deliver in the next five years; teachers’ welfare and in the teaching profession will be pursued. 

“We shall deepen professionalism in the teaching Profession to ensure Nigerian teaching profession continues to rank among the best in the world,” Ajiboye said.

The TRCN boss stated that he would pursue in the next five years improvement in the welfare of Teachers in and deepen the deployment of in teaching.

Ajiboye appreciated the staff of TRCN a successful first term and called more support to be able to achieve the lofty goals of the Council. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,