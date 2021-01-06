Newly-established Bamidele Olumilua Varsity gets VC, Registrar, others

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, on Wednesday, approved the appointments of principal officers to run the affairs of the newly- established Bamidele Olumilua University of Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti.

The governor, in a statement, issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said that the appointments were with immediate effect.

According to the statement, while Prof. Victor Adeoluwa is appointed as the Vice Chancellor, Mr Ojo Gbenga is to serve as the Registrar.

Other principal officers are: Mr Atata Abioye, Bursar and Mr Oyegbaju C. O., Librarian.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fayemi had, last year, signed into law the bill backing the upgrade of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti to University of Education, Science and Technology.

The college, formerly known as Ondo State College of Education, was established on Dec. 5, 1977.

The governor had said that the upgrading of the institution was in realisation of his administration’s commitment to promoting knowledge-based economy in the state.

“I have no doubt that the new legislation I am about to sign will enhance our restoration agenda and make favourable impact in the lives of our people,” he said.

NAN reports that the new vice chancellor, a scholar with bias in Educational Technology, Instructional Design and Social Studies, was, until his appointment, the Provost, College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

An examiner with many universities, both within and outside the country, Adeoluwa had also served as Deputy Vice Chancellor with Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti. (NAN)