Newly-elected Ekiti Speaker calls for intervention over impeachment plan 

By Femi Ogunshola

The newly-elected Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, has called on the elders, sons and daughters of the state to intervene over alleged plan to impeach him as the Speaker.

Aribisogan made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Monday against the backdrop of the impeachment plot.

“`Two of us contested for the seat to become speaker, I scored 15, while my opponent scored 10. I won and I was duly sworn in as Speaker.’’

He said things were going normal and peaceful until some people came to disrupt the activities in the state House of Assembly.

Aribisogan said there were move to institute an impeachment process albeit illegally against him to create crisis in Ekiti state.

“We are calling on all the prominent people in Ekiti and clerics to come to our rescue. Ekiti must progress,” he said.

He also called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) both at the national, state and local level to rise to the occasion and rescue the situation in the state.

Aribisogan said he remained the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, adding that the lawmakers would not bow to undemocratic means to remove him. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

