Newly deployed firefighting truck will boost emergency response says, Gov Buni

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe, said that the deployment of a modern firefighting truck by the Federal Fire Service (FFS) to Yobe will boost emergency response services in the state.Mala-Buni made this known during the commissioning of one contemporary firefighting truck on Thursday in Yobe.

The Governor represented by the state’s Deputy Governor, Idi Gubana said that the firefighting truck was effective in complementing the state government’s efforts.“The new firefighting vehicles will no doubt complement our efforts in curbing the damages of fire incidents,” he said.

According to the Governor, plans are ongoing to drill boreholes at fire service stations across the state.“ Procurement of twenty seven trucks, 1 ambulance and firefighting equipment.“Renovation of the state fire service department office,” he said.He stated that with the establishment of a new market in the state, firefighting vehicles and equipment were essential facilities for safer economic activities.Mala -Buni however, requested for collaboration between the FFS and the states to foster training and retraining of fire men.“

Such partnership could further enable our fire fighting workers with modern ideas in the discharge of their duties,” he said.Earlier in his remarks, FFS Controller General, Ibrahim Liman , said that the deployment was of necessity following the state’s threat from terrorists and insurgents.“ Fire havoc like the above factors has the potential of threatening the physical well-being of the population thereby destabilizing economic growth.“ The deployment of this truck was influenced by the Senate President, Sen Ahmed Lawan to improve firefighting and rescue in the state.“Firefighting is the responsibility of all, hence the need for a robust collaboration between the Federal and state governments,” he said.Liman requested for “ Sponsorship of state fire service personnel in local and foreign trainings in view of emerging firefighting trends.“

Inclusion of the FFS in the State Security Council and strengthening of the state fire service through recruitment of capable hands.“Welfare enhancement package for fire personnel to the paramilitary salary structure.”The CG urged the state government to invest in sponsorship of personnel on trainings and upgrade of salary structure.The Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi, said that the deployment was the beginning of a milestone in the state.“We consider this as a development that will add to the effective running of fire service in the state.“

It is one of my responsibilities to give enlightenment to my people and get them informed of this new equipment.“ We will make them understand that the equipment is for citizens and we need them to appreciate it, and treat it with care.“ We commend the FG and the role being played by the fire service need not be over emphasised that the service has improved tremendously, hence the need for a good relationship with the public,” he said. (NAN)

