Newly appointed board members will aid Ministry’s innovation agenda – Abdullahi

The Minister of State for Science Technology and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, has said that the newly appointed board members will aid the innovation agenda of the Ministry.

The Minister said this when he gave his welcome address at the inauguration of governing council and board members of agencies of the Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation on Thursday, in Abuja.

Abdullahi also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari approved their appointment in line with the mandate of the agencies which is designed to strengthen the operational and Institutional capacities in discharging their mandates.

He further called on the board members of the agencies, to support the various policies put in place by the government to uplift a hundred million Nigerians out of poverty, adding that the STI policies will aid in transforming the country from resource to knowledge base economy.

The Minister also urged the board and council members to acquaint themselves with the provision of all the existing operational policies of the ministry and other government policies guiding the conduct and functions of the officers.

Abdullahi also said that he has no doubt their contributions and experience will further provide strategies and ways for adequate investments in the Nigeria STI Sector to drive the diversification of the government.

He finally congratulated all the board members and wished them well in the discharge of their mandate with renewed zeal and sense of responsibility.

In response, Alhaji Gambo Magaji the Chairman of Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) who spoke on behalf of all the Board members thanked President, Mohammed Buhari for finding them worthy to serve the country.

He also stated that their appointment is a challenge to them, assuring the Ministers they will do the needful in rendering their services to the nation.

