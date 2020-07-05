Newcastle United bounce back to draw with West Ham

Share the news













Newcastle United twice came back from a goal down as they grabbed a 2-2 Premier League draw with visiting West Ham United on Sunday.

The result robbed the visitors of the chance to put some more daylight between themselves and the relegation zone, having lost their previous seven away league games.

West Ham started the day three points above the drop zone, and they got off to the perfect start when Michail Antonio opened the scoring after four minutes.

Newcastle United levelled in the 17th minute through Miguel Almiron.

But they went behind again in the 66th minute when midfielder Tomas Soucek fired home a rebound after Declan Rice hit the crossbar with a header from a corner kick.

Jonjo Shelvey struck back immediately for Newcastle United, dancing through the visitors’ defence before slotting home to make it 2-2.

This has now left West Ham in 16th spot on 31 points, four points ahead of Aston Villa in 18th, with Newcastle United 12th on 43 points.(Reuters/NAN)

