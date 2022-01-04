New Year: Work resumes in Osun for 2022

Workers in Osun, on Tuesday, resumed work for the 2022 calendar year after observing Monday as public holiday to celebrate the New Year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that banks and other commercial outfits in Osogbo, closed for the new year holiday, are fully back to business.

Workers at the state secretariat, Abere and Olorunda Local Government Secretariat, Osogbo, were all back to their duty posts.

Federal civil servants in the state are also back to their various offices.

A federal civil servant, Mr Adeleye Abraham, who spoke to NAN, said he is optimistic that 2022 would be better than the previous year.

Abraham said though the country faced a lot of challenges last year, especially in the area of security, he believes that President Muhammadu Buhari would tackle the challenges this year.

“I am always an optimist. I believe after the hard times, things will only get better and I believe our president would improve the situation of the country in 2022.

“Like the government said, change begins with us Nigerians, I believe if Nigerians can be sincere, honest and fair to ourselves, things will be better in this country.

“I believe 2022 will be a good year for the country, I will just advise the people and workers to be honest and do their jobs diligently,” he said.

Mrs Ayoka Raheem, also a federal civil servant, said she is thankful for seeing a new year with her family and loved ones.

Raheem said the yuletide was as regular as any other day for her and her family, as she and her husband (who is also a federal civil servant) made the best of the situation, especially the gift of life and good health, for which they remain always grateful to God.

“I believe things will, however, be better this year and I pray that God helps the government to find solutions to the myriad of problems facing this country,” she said (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

