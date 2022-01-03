New Year: Omo-Agege felicitates with Nigerians

Nigerians have been charged to use the New Year to renew their commitment to nation building, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said.

In his New Year message, Senator Omo-Agege tasked citizens to shun all forms of vices even as he harped on the need for unity and harmony amongst all.

The Delta Central lawmaker said though the outgone year 2021 was challenging, complicated by the surge of Coronavirus, he was upbeat that the new year 2022 would be a year of recovery.

He called on Nigerians to continue to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety guidelines, in order to be insulated from the pandemic.

On the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which President Muhammadu Buhari vetoed, the Deputy President of the Senate assured Nigerians that legislators would consult widely with their constituents before the National Assembly resumes on January 18, 2022.

“Stakeholders agree that the 2010 Electoral Act is no longer in tune with current realities, hence the need for new legal framework for our elections.

“Consultations with our constituents will start immediately after the New Year festivities to feel their pulse on the President’s decision to decline assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and chart a way forward.

“We assure Nigerians that within the first week of resumption, we will come up with a workable solution to resolve the impasse.

“We can’t throw away the baby with the bath water. Without a doubt, the amended bill has so many innovations that would improve our electoral fortunes in line with best democratic practices globally.

“Another issue that would top our agenda upon resumption from Christmas break is the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, which I chair. We will have the constitution alteration bills voted on upon resumption,” he said.

