New Year: Let’s keep hope alive, Oye, APGA chairman urges Nigerians

By Chimezie Anaso

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Victor Oye, has called on Nigerians not to give up on the country but keep hopes alive as they enter the year 2023.

Oye who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Saturday said he looked forward to a more prosperous and secure Nigeria but called on all to work toward it.

He said politicians should approach the general election with peaceful disposition and play by the rule while expressing hope that there would be no violence.

“I join millions of Nigerians to thank God for the end of year 2022 and wish them a happy 2023.

“I want to encourage us not to despair, we must keep hope alive because that is the critical ingredient for living. When you start losing hope, you start dying.

“Nigeria is a great country. I see a better year ahead, more prosperity and better security . The coming election will change many things for good.

“I want to appeal to politicians to approach the February elections with peace and respect for one another, we must play by the rules and respect the wishes of the masses,” he said.

Oye said there was need to ensure a strong economy and secure nation to check the worrisome outward migration of the country’s most active population to foreign lands in search of greener pastures.

“Nigeria does not have business being poor; all we need is a secure and peaceful environment for things to fall in place.

“If there is peace, people will stay here and work, do their businesses and render services. That will naturally strengthen the economy.

“My appeal is that President Muhammadu Buhari should bequeath a secure and united Nigeria with a strong economy to us at the end of his tenure,” he said.

Oye said APGA was ready to provide the desired leadership at all levels in Nigeria and urged the electorate to vote the party en masse during the general election. (NAN)