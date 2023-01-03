New Year: Kola Abiola reaffirms commitment to peoples’ safety,  prosperity of Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Latifu Kolawole Abiola has reaffirmed his commitment to promote peoples’ safety, wellbeing and prosperity of all Nigerians if elected president come February, 2023.

Abiola in a new year message assured that the PRP would continue to promote measures and actions that enhance and consolidate unity and cohesion at home, and harmony, peace and understanding at the global level regardless of diversity in race, belief and other distinguishing factors.

He stated,”Compliments of the season and a happy New Year to all.

“As we take the time to reflect on our nation’s immediate and long-term outlook, I will like to reaffirm the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and I, Latifu Kolawole Abiola’s commitment to our grand divine narrative for Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a nation that has been brought into existence by God, through the hands of history, to fulfil a grand plan for her people and serve as a beacon of hope for the black race.

“Nigeria is a legitimate construct and every bit as much a creation of God as any other country.

“I am certain as to why our country exists and this the reason I am equally convinced that we all must be willing to toil, sweat and sacrifice for Nigeria, hence why I am in the race for president of our great country.

“For all Nigerians, men, women, children, youth, elders, Christians, Muslims, Traditionalists, workers, traders, the self-employed, there is a way out. We must all be challenged to take back our destiny and Nigeria must live up to its proverbial promise as Africa’s Giant. What is required is a vibrant, purposeful, accountable and people-focused leadership.

“To this end, at the People’s Redemption Party, we will continue to promote measures and actions that enhance and consolidate unity and cohesion at home, and harmony, peace and understanding at the global level regardless of diversity in race, belief and other distinguishing factors.

“Come February, a vote for the People’s Redemption Party will be a vote for a ticket with strong commitment to and respect for the people of Nigeria, and their fundamental freedoms consistent with a modern nation state.

“It will be a vote for the tirelessly pursuit of our 3-Ps being:

“Peoples’ Safety and Security – Protecting Nigeria and her people, and ensuring proper governance and the rule of law in our affairs.

Peoples’ Wellbeing – Ensuring life’s sustaining necessities through strong social infrastructure, and thereby mobilising the population to action by way of igniting their sense of patriotism and love for country.

“Peoples’ Prosperity – Enhancing the ease of doing business through robust economic infrastructure, capable talent, economic reforms and business incentives, and positioning of Nigeria as a high productivity country.”

He added,”The Abiola-Zego ticket will establish an administration that leads from the front and not the rear; an administration that is both responsive and responsible, respected and acknowledged at home and abroad on the record of its performance and accomplishments and not dependent on hired propagandists to burnish its image.

“Everything will be done to change the narrative of Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world to the centre and land of opportunity and boundless prosperity. The People’s Redemption Party is: Committed to massive investment programmes in social and economic infrastructure; revival of agriculture, manufacturing and processing industries; promotion of the creative industries (music, Nollyword, etc.) and restoration of the textile sector as base for Nigerian fashion brands; stimulation of technology and entrepreneurial ecosystems, amongst other measures.

“Committed to win back confidence, trust and respect in the Nigerian Government and for Nigeria as a nation. This will include concrete steps to attract Nigerians in the Diaspora to participate in the transformation of the motherland. We will also create an environment conducive to investment (domestic and foreign) through business-friendly policies, strong regulatory institutions, enforcement capacity, respect for the rule of law, as well as protection of investments.

“Committed to run an administration that will be seen and known to be acting in a dependable manner as a voice of peace, harmony and stability, people-centered orientation within the strict confines of the Nigerian Constitution – after all, True Federalism has been in the People’s Redemption Party Manifesto for the past 50 years.

“God bless you all and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”