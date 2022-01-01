New Year: Harp on unity rather than disunity -David Mark

January 1, 2022 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News 0



Former President of the Senate , Senator David Mark has pleaded with Nigerians to harp those things that brings peace and unity to in the new year rather than ruminating issues that tends to undermine the cohesion of the country.

Senator Mark, therefore urged citizens to shun those mundane issues of religious and ethnic inclinations that tends to put asunder to the peace and national unity .

The former Senate helmsman in a good will to Nigerians the new year , noted that the nation has gone through turbulent times in the recent past , a situation he said must of a necessity be reversed for good.

“ The grim reality that the harsh economy, insecurity in the land and political crises are taking a huge toll the citizens. The deterioration unacceptable and cannot continue”, he stated.

Senator Mark stressed “We must avoid those fault lines and towards cementing the fragmented culture and tradition of brotherhood in the coming years”.

He recalled that the nation has gone through many tortuous journeys to nation hood including but not limited to the 30 months old fratricidal civil strife saying “ we must leave the past to the past and say never again”.

Senator Mark urged the present administration to lead the charge to bring all Nigerians board by adopting the of assimilation and inclusiveness in the affairs of the country.

He believes that Nigerian citizens are good followers hence governments must put the cards the table and show the way .

Tags: ,