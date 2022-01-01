New Year: Harp on unity rather than disunity -David Mark

Former President of the Senate , Senator David Mark has pleaded with Nigerians to harp on those things that brings peace and unity to Nigeria in the new year rather than ruminating on issues that tends to undermine the cohesion of the country.

Senator Mark, therefore urged citizens to shun those mundane issues of religious and ethnic inclinations that tends to put asunder to the peace and national unity .

The former Senate helmsman in a good will message to Nigerians on the new year , noted that the nation has gone through turbulent times in the recent past , a situation he said must of a necessity be reversed for good.

“ The grim reality is that the harsh economy, insecurity in the land and political crises are taking a huge toll on the citizens. The deterioration is unacceptable and cannot continue”, he stated.

Senator Mark stressed “We must avoid those fault lines and work towards cementing the fragmented culture and tradition of brotherhood in the coming years”.

He recalled that the nation has gone through many tortuous journeys to nation hood including but not limited to the 30 months old fratricidal civil strife saying “ we must leave the past to the past and say never again”.

Senator Mark urged the present administration to lead the charge to bring all Nigerians on board by adopting the policy of assimilation and inclusiveness in the affairs of the country.

He believes that Nigerian citizens are good followers hence governments must put the cards on the table and show the way .

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

