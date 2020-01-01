New Year: Gbajabiamila visits Surulere hospital, doles out gifts to first babies

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday visited Surulere Maternal and Child Care Hospital, where he spent time with babies born early on New Year Day and their mothers .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baby Oyindamola, a male, was the First Baby of the Year in the facility.

He was born at exactly 12.05 am on Wednesday, and weighed 3.9kg at birth.

Gbajabiamila congratulated the mother on the safe delivery and described the “bouncing baby boy” as a great gift from God.

The speaker gave gifts, including cash, two 50kg bags of rice, clothes and diapers to the baby and his parents.

Gbajabiamila later went round the cots of other babies born shortly after ”Baby Oyindamola’ at the facility, spent time with them and gave each of them gifts.

He offered to settle the delivery bills of one of the New Year babies,”Baby Chidera”, as her parents could not immediately afford to pay the hospital bills.

The Speaker commended the management of the hospital for a job well done and promised to always support the facility in any way he could, to improve their services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Speaker was accompanied on the visit by top politicians in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, including Lagos lawmaker, Mr Desmond Elliot and a former Commissioner for Sports in the state, Mr Agboola Dabiri.

Mr Jabaar Andy, father of Baby Oyindamola, told NAN that he was elated by the Speaker’s visit and commended Gbajabiamila for his kind gesture.

”This is a surprise to me. I am excited. I thank the Speaker for the generous gifts he gave us.We are so grateful.

”We pray that God will continue to protect him so that he can do more for the people of Surulere in particular and Nigerians in general, “he said.(NAN)