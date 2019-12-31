New Year: Darius congratulates Tarabans

Taraba State Governor, His Excellency, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku has congratulated Tarabans who are alongside the entire global community celebrating the beginning of the new year 2020 today. He has also urged them to thank God in their various special ways for the privilege of witnessing the beginning of the new year.

He said the year just ended was one of immense challenges for Taraba State. The communal crisis in Southern Taraba, kidnapping, herdsmen’s unprovoked aggression against our people and other forms of crimes and criminality threatened the very foundation of the relative peace that his administration had achieved for the state .

The statent by his media aide, Bala Dan Abu said “It is gratifying to note that today, as we mark the end of year 2019 and welcome 2020, we are doing so in a very peaceful atmosphere.

” The credit for this achievement belongs to all of us – the government, security agencies and all of you, the good people of Taraba State. It also remains our joint responsibility to ensure the sustenance of the peace now prevailing in the state. He urged all Tarabans to show tolerance, escew bitterness and to forgive one another.

“Our diversities should be seen as a source of strength and not a reason to promote hatred and bitterness. Taraba State needs peace to grow and develop. Our resources may be inadequate to meet all our needs for rapid economic and infrastructural development but peace can make all the difference.

“Peace will pave the way for strategic planning for development. I will, therefore, remind you all even now, as I had always done in the past, to “give me peace so I can give you development.”

The governor reiterates “that the second phase of my Rescue administration is now fully constituted with the appointment of commissioners and the presentation of state appropriation bill for 2020. We are, therefore, set to hit the ground running. We will fastrack the development of the state and provide for the welfare and well-being of our people under our Rescue Agenda template. I urge you all to pray for the administration and against crises and conflicts as we enter into the new decade heralded by year 2020.

” As we mark the beginning of this new year and new decade, let us all resolve to contribute in a special way to make our state great.

“Happy New Year to you all.”

