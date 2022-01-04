New Year: Cleric urges Nigerians to trust in God

Pastor Samson Olaosebikan, the Zonal Pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), IIe-Ife, has urged Nigerians to put their trust in God.

Olaosebikan gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ile-Ife.

According to him, we only scaled through 2021 because of God’s grace and faithfulness.

“We need to reciprocate by appreciating Him and return all Glory to Him in all areas of our lives.’’

The zonal pastor assured Nigerians that God had packaged abundant blessings for those that wait upon Him in 2022.

“God will give us outstanding success, abundant blessings, divine healing and protection among others in 2022.

“Those that wait upon the Lord, God will renew their strength, they will mount up wings like eagles, run and walk and not weary, for the Lord will keep them under His shadow,’’ he assured.

Olaosebikan admonished all and sundry to live a Holy life, walk uprightly before God and should serve Him whole heatedly.

According to him, whoever, remains faithful unto God will surely be rewarded with progress and abundant blessings in 2022 and throughout their life time. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

