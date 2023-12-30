Saturday, December 30, 2023
New Year: Celebrate within provisions of law, police advise Jigawa residents

New Year: Celebrate within provisions of laws, police advise Jigawa residents

The Police Command in Jigawa has advised residents of the state to celebrate their New Year within the provisions of the law.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmadu Abdullahi, gave the advice in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, in Dutse on Saturday.

Abdullahi said the command has put adequate security arrangements to ensure a hitch-free celebration across the state.

“People in the state are advised to carry out their festivities within the provisions of the law as the Police will not hesitate to clamp down on any person trying to foment trouble.

“The command wants to use this medium to remind well-meaning people of the state that the ban on the use of knockouts,  fireworks, bangers, firecrackers and other explosive devices during any celebration is still in force,” the CP warned.

Abdullahi therefore advised parents and guardians to warn their children/wards to refrain from the use of such devices capable of instilling fear in people, especially during the yuletide periods.

According to him, anyone found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

……New Year: Celebrate within provisions of laws, police advise Jigawa residents

