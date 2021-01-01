New Year: Buhari pledges to keep citizens safe from COVID-19 resurgence

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his administration to keep Nigerians safe from the resurgence of Coronavirus pandemic. In a New Year broadcast on Friday in Abuja, the president stated that the Federal Government had completed arrangements to procure and distribute the COVID-19 vaccines to citizens. He, however, enjoined Nigerians to always observe the COVID-19 prevention protocols to check the second wave of the deadly virus in the country. He said: ”Keeping our country on a forward march is a duty which we all have and share.

”In this regard, keeping our country safe from a resurgent cycle of COVID-19 as this administration finalises its plans to procure and efficiently and effectively distribute the COVID-19 vaccines. ”I urge you all fellow citizens to observe strict COVID-19 prevention protocols.” On the anti-corruption drive of his administration, Buhari noted that the government had recorded substantial gains so far and this year, the government would be more committed to continuing along the path of eradicating corruption.

He said this would be achieved through collaboration with all the arms of government to effectively prosecute the fight against all forms of corrupt practices in the country. The president also expressed the readiness of the executive arm to continue working with the legislature to enact laws that would strengthen the fight against corruption. ”We would also be looking at reviewing some of our laws which would ensure that this fight is more effective. ”On the part of the executive, we would ensure the diligent and timely prosecution of corruption cases, while appealing to the judiciary to ensure that corruption cases are dispensed with expeditiously.

”The persistence of various forms of violence has meant that in the most affected parts of the country, the fabric of inter-communal harmony woven through years of investment of effort at building trust, mutual respect, and harmony has been threatened.” According to him, insecurity has direct repercussions on national economic stability, growth, and development, adding that it is setting the Nation back at critical points through the destruction of public and private investments. He noted with serious concern that in parts of the country chronic poverty, social exclusion and disillusionment among sections of the youth were already a problem.

He observed that these cycles of violence that have been unleashed by mindless groups have thwarted the efforts of government to undertake the social policy and associated investments necessary for huge difference in the citizens quality of life. ”As a people, we have shown admirable resilience in the face of every adversity, an unmatched capacity to recover speedily from every setback, an unparalleled generosity of spirit when we resolve our differences, and a constant readiness to invest faith and hope in the destiny we share as a united country built on the diversity of its peoples.

”It is these attributes that underpin the Nigerian spirit of “can do, will do” that gives me hope that we shall yet get to our destination and fulfill our calling together, especially with the solid resolutions we are setting in this new year. ”As your elected President, my pledge to you is the same as it has always been; I will play my part fully and without fear or favour.

”I invite all of us to do the same. It is what we owe to the founding generation of our beloved country and also to the coming generation. It is what we desire for national prosperity for all demands.

”Long Live the Nigerian spirit of oneness, togetherness, and unity. Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria. ”I wish you a Happy and prosperous New Year.” the president said. (NAN)