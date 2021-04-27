New UN-led global immunization push aims to save more than 50 million lives

A UN-led global immunization strategy was unveiled on Monday to reach more than 50 million children who have missed life-saving jabs against such as measles, yellow fever and diphtheria, large part because of COVID-19 disruption.

“Even before the pandemic, there were worrying signs that we were beginning to lose the fight against preventable child illnesses, with 20 million children already missing out on critical vaccinations,” said Henrietta Fore, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director.

A UN statement quoted UNICEF as saying disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the beginning of 2020 meant that vaccine deliveries fell from 2.29 billion 2019, to just over two billion vaccine doses last year.

“The pandemic has made a bad situation worse, causing millions more children to go unimmunized,” Ms. Fore maintained. “Now that vaccines are the forefront of everyone’s minds, we must sustain this energy to help every child catch up on their measles, polio and other vaccines. no time to waste. Lost means lost lives.”

Echoing that message, World Health Organization (WHO)  Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, along with partner GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, urged universal access to immunization and far investment in primary health to support mass jab drives.

“Vaccines help us end the COVID-19 pandemic but only if we fair access for all countries, and build strong systems to deliver them,” he said.

According to the UN health agency, immunization services have started to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

But a WHO survey indicated that more than one-third of respondent countries still report problems delivering routine jabs.

The statement said today, 60 lifesaving mass vaccination campaigns have been postponed in 50 countries, putting around 228 million people – mostly children – risk for such as measles, yellow fever and polio, WHO warned.

More than half of the 50 affected countries are in , while measles campaigns have seen most disruption, accounting for 23 postponed vaccination drives, affecting an estimated 140 million people.

“Many of these (measles) campaigns have been delayed for over a year,” WHO noted, warning that failure to protect against this highly contagious disease risks large outbreaks wherever people are unvaccinated.

Serious measles outbreaks have already been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pakistan and Yemen as a result of gaps in vaccination coverage, WHO said, at the start of World Immunization Week 2021.

These outbreaks are happening in places already grappling with conflict situations as well as service disruptions due to ongoing measures to COVID-19, it added. (PANA/NAN)

