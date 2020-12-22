New strain prompts India to take stricter COVID-19 precautions

Mumbai, India’s financial hub, rolled out precautionary measures on Tuesday in the wake of the discovery of a mutant COVID-19 virus in Britain.

India has so far reported more than 10 million COVID-19 cases, second only to the United States.

British experts say the new strain is 70 per cent more transmissible.

India is among dozens of countries to have suspended flights to and from Britain, with the new controls set to take effect at 11.59 pm (1829 GMT).

All passengers who arrived on flights from Britain to Indian cities on Monday and Tuesday are being quarantined and have to undergo RT-PCR tests.