New Sokoto State varsity VC assumes duty

By Muhammad Nasir

Prof. Bashir Garba, the newly-appointed Vice Chancellor of the Sokoto State University, has officially assumed duty at the institution.

Garba, a former Secretary to the Sokoto State Government (SSG), took over from Prof. Sani Dangoggo at a brief ceremony at the Senate Chamber of the university on Thursday.

Accepting the responsibility, he promised to prioritise the completion of staff quarters at the university.

“I have the belief that befitting accommodation for the staff within the premises will go a long way in alleviating their hardship.

“This will enable full responsibility and serve to monitor the activities of the students living in the campus,” he said.

Garba, who was the immediate past Commissioner for Higher Education in the state, also pledged to establish staff school in the university.

According to him, the school will help to reduce the staff stress in taking their children to school at a long distance.

He further assured that the institution would tap into the available opportunity of the proposed Law School in Argungu, Kebbi State, to establish a faculty of law.

Garba, a one time Rector of Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi Polytechnic Sokoto, also appealed to ASUU to always consider their primary responsibility to the students.

“Whatever we are doing we should first consider the primary responsibility of being in the system and think of the situation we put our students into,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for finding him worthy for the appointment and commended the outgoing vice chancellor for his numerous achievements in the school.

Earlier, outgoing Vice Chancellor Dangoggo, highlighted some of his achievements to include provision of infrastructure, academic activities, accreditation, staff welfare and social amenities..

He expressed gratitude to the staff and students of the university for their support to him while urging them to extend similar cooperation to the new VC. (NAN)

